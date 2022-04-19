FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a baby was unharmed in a crash between Constantine and Centerville.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 7:50 a.m. on Centreville-Constantine Road between Roys Road and Sevison Road. Investigation shows a vehicle was headed southwest when it crossed the center line and drifted off the left side of the road. It hit several trees and then came to a stop.

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. When they arrived, deputies found an unresponsive 21-year-old Constantine man trapped in the driver’s seat. Fire department crews were able to remove the driver from the seat. They attempted to save his life, but the man died at the scene.

A 1-year-old child was found properly secured in a rear car seat. The child was not injured but was taken to a local hospital out of precaution. Deputies believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.