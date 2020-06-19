‘Dragon’ trail launches new site; portions to open soon

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Developers of a 47-mile hiking and biking trail in West Michigan have launched a new website to share details on the construction progress.

The website will serve as the go-to resource for updates on Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam trail in Mecosta and Newaygo counties.

Developers say five of the 11 segments of the trial, including three bridges near Newaygo State Park, Brower Park and Sandy Beach, will be opening to the public soon. No date was provided.

When completed, developers say it will feature 23 bridges, 13 scenic overlooks and surround 4,000 acres of water.

It’s expected to bring more than 100,00 visitors and $4.15 million in economic activity each year as well as create at least 70 new jobs, according to a Michigan State University Center for Economic Analysis study.

Online: Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam