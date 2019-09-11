Watch live: Downed trees, sparking transformers after storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tornado sirens went off in metro Grand Rapids Wednesday evening as a strong storm rushed through the area, leaving downed power lines, trees and damage in its wake — but no reported injuries.

It’s not yet known for certain if there was an actual tornado, though the storm conditions were right for it. Damage could also have resulted from a microburst or strong straightline winds, since gusts were clocked at above 50 mph in the area.

In Grand Rapids’ Belknap Lookout neighborhood across I-196 from the Medical Mile, part of the roof was stripped away from an apartment building on Fairview Avenue NE at Hastings Street. Across the street, two houses also had their roofs destroyed.

Grand Rapids firefighters said everyone was safely out of the homes; they double-checked the apartments to make sure.

A carport collapsed on top of a car. Pieces of roof, insulation, duct work, tree branches and wires were scattered everywhere.

There was a gas leak in the area, but crews said lines had been turned off and so had electricity. Trees were uprooted and branches were shaved away.

Consumers Energy said that it couldn’t start working to restore power in Belknap Lookout until after damage assessors were out Thursday morning.

At the intersection of Third Street and Broadway Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, an air handler that feeds the Basilica of St. Adalbert burst into flames. Firefighters were able to douse it.

TREES BLOCK ROAD IN ADA

In the Ada area, downed trees are blocking off road in the area Dogwood Court, trapping some people in their homes without power.

A firefighter went on foot to check on residents. He said that everyone was safe, so he headed off to the next call.

A man who lives there but wasn’t at home when the storm came through was planning to start up his chainsaw and work his way down the road. He said he’s supposed to host a wedding on Saturday.

Later, utility crews started cutting up trees so they could get down the street to respond to a gas leak.

News 8 has also seen black traffic lights, transformer fires and sparking downed power lines, and trees brought down across roads, on cars and atop houses.

The National Weather Service says it seems like a tornado may have actually been on the ground near Lowell, though that wasn’t confirmed Wednesday night.

POWER OUTAGES AND ROAD CLOSURES

There are widespread power outages: Consumers Energy said it had about 49,800 customers without service across the state as of around 11 p.m. Consumers spokesman Roger Morgenstern said Kent County had 31,500 outages.

You should stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. If you see one, call 911 and then Consumers at 800.477.5050.

There were closures on Hayes Street between 8th Avenue and Fruitridge Avenue in Ottawa County due to downed lines and along M-37 between Hickory and Banfield roads in southern Barry County due to downed trees.

If you’re in need of help after the storm, reach out to the United Way’s 211 for resources.

STORM DAMAGE NEAR NEWAYGO

As the storm swept through the Newaygo area earlier Wednesday, it downed trees and power lines there, too.

Director of Newaygo County Emergency Services Abigail Watkins told News 8 there were reports of trees and wires down and water over roads, mostly in Brooks and Garfield townships, but that she had not heard of any serious damage or injuries.

Newaygo County dispatchers say M-37 was shut down between 64th and 56th streets for a time because of debris in the road.

