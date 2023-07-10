GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dorothy Zehnder, the longtime matriarch of Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn, has died. She was 101 years old.

The company announced Monday morning that Zehnder died at her home Sunday with her family by her side.

“We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and family matriarch,” the Zehnder family said in a statement. “We extend our thanks for the support from the Frankenmuth and ask that you help us remember Dorothy for the amazing woman she was and who will remain in our hearts. Our family will continue to uphold the spirit of Dorothy and her legacy to this community.”

Dorothy Zehnder had spent more than 85 years working both behind the scenes and as a visible face of the family behind the well-known Bavarian Inn. She helped take over the Bavarian Inn alongside her husband, William, in 1950. She developed many of the recipes that the family-style restaurant is famous for and taught “tens of thousands of employees” over seven decades.

Dorothy is survived by her brother-in-law, Ray Hecht, two children, one son-in-law, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Edna Hegenauer and her daughter, Judy Zehnder Keller.

Funeral services will be held at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth. Specific dates will be announced later.