FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, the DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone in New York. (AP Photo, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.

The online food delivery company has suspended operations in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Traverse City and Benton Harbor until “at least” Dec. 24, DoorDash said in a release. The pause is due to “potentially dangerous weather, including very strong winds and extreme cold to impacted areas,” said DoorDash.

How long the pause will last will depend on the city. DoorDash said it is closely monitoring the conditions and will start operating as soon as it is safe.

The storm is predicted to bring almost a foot of snow in some areas, strong winds, low temperatures and blowing snow which will create low visibility conditions for driving. The city of Grand Rapids has recommended people do not travel unless it is an emergency. If you do travel, pack a winter survival kit with you.