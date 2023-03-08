GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tax season is now in full swing, and a group here in Michigan is looking to get the word out on how to avoid scams and bad practices when getting your taxes done.

The Michigan Association of CPAs says there are several red flags to look out for when choosing someone to do your taxes.

Aside from making sure your preparer is properly certified, the association says you should also make sure they are taking the proper security measures when it comes to your personal information.

“Definitely ask your tax preparer about their data security measures. Do they have a Wi-Fi network that … anyone could log into? That’s where things get really scary,” Chris Picciurro, the founder of Teaching Tax Flow, said. “We want to make sure that not only are tax payers getting the best result possible, legally and ethically, the lowest amount of tax available, but also that they’re working with that third party that they are trusted with.”

He said if you go to a new tax preparer and they don’t ask you for last year’s tax return, that’s a red flag.

It’s also good to ask your preparer if they have experience with situations similar to yours, because everyone’s tax situation is unique.

If you want to check to see if someone is reputable, you can go to cpaverify.org to see if they have a CPA license.