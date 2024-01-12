MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) — In less than 24 hours, a family from Minnesota went from mourning the loss of a pet in the Upper Peninsula to celebrating its safe return.

According to the National Park Service, a pet dog has been rescued and reunited with its family after a 60-foot fall and hours out in the cold.

The NPS reports that on Jan. 10, a 3-year-old dog named Dancer got free of her leash and fell off a cliff and onto a ledge below near Miners Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Dancer’s owners spent hours searching in the area, but the location of the cliff and the lack of daylight had them thinking she didn’t survive.

Later that same night, park rangers heard about the lost dog and called for the help of Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals. SHARP members Erik Olsen, Westley Shaffer, and Tyler Davis were able to find Dancer alive the next morning. They reported that while Dancer was cold, she was very excited to see her rescuers.

“With this year’s mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. “It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly.”

Dancer has been reunited with her family and is said to be recovering well.