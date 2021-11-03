Doctors and public health leaders urge parents to vaccinate kids 5-11

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech at a Meijer pharmacy. (Jan. 28, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other state health leaders will hold a virtual press conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all children ages 5 through 11 get a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, will also speak during the press conference along with a member of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the president of the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. 

