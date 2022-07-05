GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last month, the Food and Drug Administration announced a ban on Juul e-cigarettes.

The FDA also has plans to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Medical Director Dr. Denice Logan said the ban is an important step toward reducing disease from tobacco products and saving lives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who smoke menthol cigarettes have a harder time quitting. Logan said menthol cigarettes are especially dangerous because the cooling effects mask the potency of the smoke, making the harmful ingredients more easily absorbed. The menthol market accounts for roughly 34% of all cigarette sales.

Public comment about the FDA proposals is open until Aug. 2.

For the full conversation with Dr. Denice Logan, watch the video in the player above.