Doctor offers sleep tips for daylight saving switch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We will “spring forward” this weekend with the start of daylight savings time.

While many people enjoy the added daylight, it does take some time to get used to the change. Dr. Kelly Waters, a neurologist with Spectrum Health, recommended preparing a few days ahead of time by waking up an hour earlier.

To help kids adjust, Waters suggested having a fun activity for them to look forward to Sunday morning, so they are excited to wake up earlier.

As tempting as it may be, try not to take long naps. It’s best to stick to your schedule and be consistent with eating, bed and exercise times during the transition.

For the full conversation with Dr. Kelly Waters, watch the video in the player above.