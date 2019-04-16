Michigan

DNR: Watch for waterfowl nests in your yard

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan wildlife experts are encouraging landowners to be on the lookout for waterfowl nests in yards and gardens this spring.

The state Department of Natural Resources says female mallard ducks often build nests in landscaping, gardens and other unlikely places.

The department says if you come across a duck's nest, the best thing is to leave it alone. If the eggs hatch, the mother will lead her ducklings to the nearest body of water — often the same day.

Canada geese also can put their nests near houses or in parks, often near water. The adults also get their young into the water quickly after hatching. They're protective and will often hiss at and chase people who get too close. Mute swans behave in a similar way.

