GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Commission have approved a new set of deer hunting regulations that will apply to the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, the DNR said.

Many regulations are the same, but a few changes have been made. A Tuesday DNR release detailed some of these updates:

First, the four-point antler point restriction on the restricted tag of the deer combo license was reinstated in 19 counties in the Lower Peninsula, including Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lenawee, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa and Shiawassee. All deer combo licenses in southern Lower Peninsula counties will have a four-point restricted tag and an unrestricted regular tag.

Next, hunters who participate in the Liberty Hunt can now harvest more than one deer. There is still a limit of one buck, but hunters can pursue multiple antlerless deer. Each deer harvested will require a separate license.

The Upper Peninsula Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone was removed, which means that hunters in the area can now continue baiting and feeding practices.

Finally, although there were proposals to allow crossbows in the late archery season in the Upper Peninsula and to expand antlerless harvest opportunities in some northern deer management units using archery equipment, both proposals were rejected.

More information about deer hunting in Michigan is available online.