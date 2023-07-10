GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced its latest round of public land parcels that are up for auction.

This summer, 95 “surplus” properties will hit the auction block, including 22 parcels in West Michigan: 18 properties in Allegan County, three in Kent County and one in Montcalm County.

Fifteen of the 18 Allegan County properties are a part of the undeveloped Glenwood Park Subdivision near the intersection of 53rd Street and 109th Street in Lee Township. The other three range from .22 acres to 1 acre. There is one each in Clyde, Laketown and Valley townships.

Fifteen of the 18 properties up for auction in Allegan County are part of the unfinished Glenwood Park subdivision near the intersection of 53rd Street and 109th Street in Lee Township. (Courtesy DNR)

In Kent County, two properties near the Grand River are available. They are in between West River Drive and Abrigador Trail in Plainfield Township. The parcels were gifted to the state in 2000 to be used for public recreation. The 20-year restriction on those conditions has since expired. One property is listed at 8.9 acres, while the other is listed at 6.6 acres.

The third Kent County property is a .01-acre sliver of land in Grand Rapids Township. It sits adjacent to southbound I-96 near Dean Lake Avenue. According to the title, there are roads platted to access the property, however they have not been built.

The Montcalm County property is 9156 S. River Road in Eureka Township. It covers 2.1 acres of land, including 600 feet of frontage along the Flat River. The title says buyers should be able to legally build a home on the northern part of the property but recommends checking with the township before a purchase deal is made.

A 2.1-acre property alongside the Flat River is up for auction in Montcalm County. (Courtesy DNR)

The auction schedule is divided by county. Bidding will open at 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m., when a winner will be determined. Absentee bids can be filed up to 30 days before any auction.

An auction for the Montcalm County property will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Auctions for the Allegan and Kent County properties will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

A full schedule and complete information on the 95 properties up for sale is available through the DNR’s website.