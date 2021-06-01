DNR seeks tips after albino deer was shot by crossbow

ELK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help after an albino deer was found dead in Lake County.

The DNR says the well-known albino deer was found dead on Sunday in Irons. Conservation officers say the deer was shot by a crossbow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The deer was found laying at the edge of someone’s yard on North Bass Lake Road near 10 1/2 Mile Road. Conservation officers believe the deer may have been shot from the road.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1.800.292.7800. Tipsters can call or text the hotline 24/7 and could receive a cash reward.