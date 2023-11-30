GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s invasive species specialists say now is the time to look for a key invasive insect.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are encouraging people who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to search for signs of the hemlock woolly adelgid.

Robert Miller, MDARD’s invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the tiny insects feed during the cooler temperatures.

“As hemlock woolly adelgid feeds, it secretes a white, waxy material that creates ovisacs,” Miller said in a news release. “The presence of these small, round, white masses make it possible to identify infested trees.”

Those tiny white ovisacs are between one-fourth and one-sixteenth of an inch and can be found on the underside at the base of the hemlock’s needles.

Drew Hayner with the DNR said HWA primarily spreads by hitching rides off of humans and other animals.

“There’s a lot of vectors,” Rayner said. “Animals can spread them; birds and wildlife can pick up crawlers. We have crawlers from spring through the early summer that we aren’t really going to be able to see (when) humans and animals brush up against the branches of an infested tree.”

Several dying hemlock trees in Lake Harbor Park spotted on July 25, 2022. DNR expert Drew Rayner says the hemlock woolly adelgid is the likely cause. (Matt Jaworowski/WOOD TV8)

Because the HWA are pulling nutrients from the trees, the hemlocks stop growing and its needles develop a grayish tone. But with treatment, the insects are killed and the trees can recuperate.

There are two treatments to kill off HWA: One that can be applied to the tree bark and another that is sprayed at the base of the tree and absorbed through the roots.

The bark treatment is effective but it takes a long time to take hold. The soil drench treatment takes effect quickly but wears off quickly and can cause chemicals to leech into the groundwater depending on the soil content.

HWA have now been confirmed in seven different counties, including Allegan, Ottawa, Oceana and Muskegon. The DNR will put together survey crews to comb trees within a 5-mile border of Lake Michigan.

According to the DNR, Michigan is home to more than 150 million mature hemlock trees, which provide an important habitat and coverage for wildlife during the winter.

If you spot a tree that you believe is infested with HWA, do not remove the material. The DNR asks you to take photos and note the location of the tree, then submit the information to the agency. You can learn more about HWA through the DNR’s website.