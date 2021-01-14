DNR officer rescues dog in Newaygo

Cody the dog after being rescued by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jeff Ginn. (Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer rescued a dog that fell off a cliff in Newaygo.

A dog named Cody was reported missing after falling about 100-feet off a cliff along the Muskegon River. Officer Jeff Ginn was told of the lost dog Wednesday morning and launched his patrol vessel to search for Cody, according to a Facebook post from the DNR.

About an hour later, Ginn found Cody, who was cold and wet. Ginn took the dog to his patrol truck. Cody warmed up and was reunited with his family, the post said.