GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An off-duty conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was involved in a shooting at a Mecosta County campground Saturday evening, the DNR said.

The name of the conservation officer was not released, but the DNR said he was camping with his family at the time of the shooting. The officer was not hurt, the DNR said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Michigan State Police, the DNR and the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a shooting at a campground but none of the agencies named the campground, nor did they provide any information about injuries.

Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting.

The DNR employee is on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete. That is standard procedure for most shootings involving officers.