ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — State officials say a wildfire in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan is now 98% contained and all road closures in the area have been lifted.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that a stretch of the Black River that was previously closed has also reopened. But the agency said people venturing into the wildfire area in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties “are urged to be cautious.”

Last weekend, the fire prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp near the town of Onaway. The 2,500-acre fire began May 11 with a lightning strike.