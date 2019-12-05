DNR land auction begins next week

DNR parcels 129240, 376720 and 1040033 make up the 5.5 acres for sale on Lower Scott Lake in Allegan County. (Courtesy Department of Natural Resources)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is putting some of its land up for auction starting next week.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is getting rid of 147 surplus lots of various sizes in several counties including Allegan, Muskegon, Newaygo and Van Buren. The agency noted several of the lots are on rivers or lakes.

The DNR says it sells off land that is separate from other property and is therefore difficult to manage, or that doesn’t have much to offer in the way of public recreation.

Bidding starts Dec. 10 and runs through Jan. 8. Instructions will be posted online at Michigan.gov/LandForSale and bids will be opened Jan. 22.

Some parcels that didn’t sell in previous auctions are for sale right now.

Anyone with questions can contact the DNR’s Michael Michalek at 517.284.5950.