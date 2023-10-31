GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a deer in Ogemaw County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

It marks the county’s first CWD-positive wild deer.

The fatal neurological disease, which impacts elk, moose and white-tailed deer, was found in a 4-year-old doe in Klacking Township, according to the DNR. The department said the doe was skinny, drooled and did not demonstrate any fear of people.

CWD has been also been found in Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Clinton, Jackson, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Isabella, and Midland counties so far, the DNR said.

The DNR said it has tested more than 100,000 deer in the state for CWD since 2015, when the disease was first detected. The doe in Ogemaw County is the 251st to test positive.

The department said it’s important to properly dispose of deer carcasses by taking them directly to a landfill or using a trash pickup service. While processing deer, hunters should wear gloves, avoid contact with brain and spinal tissue and wash their hands.

Although there have been no human cases of CWD to date, consuming infected animals is not recommended, according to the DNR.

More information about chronic wasting disease is available online.