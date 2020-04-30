DNR extends closures at state campgrounds

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State-managed campgrounds will remain closed until at least June 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said camping and overnight lodging reservations between May 15 and June 21 have been canceled. Reservations that go beyond June 21 will changed to a June 22 arrival date and canceled nights will be automatically refunded.

“We know millions of residents are eager to return to state parks and recreation areas, and we will be here to serve them and make their visits as enjoyable as possible, but we have to open the right way and be certain that facilities and sites are clean, safe and ready to accommodate everyone,” DNR Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson said in a release.

The DNR said campers who had reservations will have reimbursement options.

Reservations holders can request to change the dates to later in the season and get a free night. If interested, call the reservation call center 800.447.2757 by 8 p.m. Friday, May 15.

If campers would like a full refund, the state will automatically cancel reservations after May 15 and send an email when the refund is finished.

Campers whose reservations were between March 23 and May 15 that were canceled due to COVID-19 are also eligible for a free night of camping on reservations later in the season. The state tells those who are interested should call the reservation call center by May 15 and have the canceled booking number handy.

The DNR recommends anyone with questions on closures and changes to visit its COVID-19 response webpage.