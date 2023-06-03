A courtesy photo of the wildfire from a Michigan State Police helicopter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources are fighting a wildfire in Crawford County near Grayling, according to a Saturday evening release.

The 1,000-acre wildfire is located in Grayling Township near Staley Lake Road, just 4 miles southeast of Grayling, and is moving west and southwest.

Several buildings in the area are in danger, DNR said. Some residents are being evacuated.

Multiple roads nearby are closed, including I-75 between exit 251 to 4 Mile Road and exit 256 to Down River Road. Staley Lake Beach and Neff Lake Beach are also closed.

Grayling is experiencing power outages affecting thousands of people as of 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

The public is asked to avoid the area, stay inside to minimize exposure to smoke, and drive with care, since the smoke may reduce visibility. Flying aircraft or drones is not allowed.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Saturday evening.

Because Michigan is currently experiencing hot, dry weather, fire danger is high. DNR advised never leaving a fire unattended and putting out fires completely with water. More information about wildfire prevention is available here.