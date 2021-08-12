DNR could ban swimming in lakes during dangerous conditions

A June 2020 photo shows a red flag warning swimmers to keep out of Lake Michigan in South Haven. (Tom Renner/South Haven Area Emergency Services_

OKEMOS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources could decide if they will ban swimming at state beaches during dangerous water conditions.

The DNR Commission will discuss the proposed red flag swim ban during their meeting Thursday. It’s up to the department’s director if it will be put in place. The idea behind the ban is to keep people out of the water when conditions are dangerous to prevent drownings and unnecessary rescues.

According to data from the National Weather Service, there were 51 rescues and 28 drownings last year on the Great Lakes, specifically because of dangerous currents and strong waves. Most of those happened on the West Michigan lakeshore because it’s prone to rip currents and a popular tourist destination.

The DNR’s authority technically stops at the shoreline. The proposal is a land-use order that would restrict access to state beaches during dangerous conditions on the water, most often indicated by a red flag. That could be because of high waves, contamination or hazardous debris washing ashore.

The order does make an exception for surfers. It also states that surfers who do enter the water, do so at their own risk.

If the order is approved, it’s unclear how it will be enforced and what fines people could face for violating it.

The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. Thursday.