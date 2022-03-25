LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources says avian influenza has been confirmed in wild birds found in three southeastern Michigan counties.

The DNR announced Thursday that highly pathogenic avian influenza had been detected in free-ranging Canada geese and tundra swans from St. Clair County, in snowy owls from Macomb County and in a mute swan from Monroe County. The discovery comes as millions of turkeys and chickens at commercial farms in numerous states have been killed this year due to avian influenza.

The spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which often show no signs of illness.