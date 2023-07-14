GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of the White Pine Trail will be closed until November for construction.

It’s part of a larger project to improve Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park, according to a Friday release from the Department of Natural Resources.

When the project is complete, 92 miles of the trail — from Kent County’s Comstock Park to Wexford County’s Cadillac — will be paved, the DNR said.

As part of the project, the DNR said a 21-mile section of the pathway, stretching from Howard City north to Big Rapids, will be closed so that it can be paved.

The section will be closed until November, according to the DNR. For safety reasons, there will be no re-route.

“While we understand the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause, we believe that the long-term benefits will far outweigh any short-term disruptions,” Scott Slavin of the DNR said in a statement.

During the closure, the DNR encouraged people to use other trails, like the Pere Marquette Trail and the Hart Montague Trail.

More information about DNR closures is available online.