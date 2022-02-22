DNA match prompted arrest in 1987 Niles-area murder

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — DNA collected from a cigarette led police to arrest a man for murdering a woman near Niles 35 years ago.

Patrick Gilham was arraigned Tuesday on charges of open murder and breaking and entering of an occupied dwelling. He pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Roxanne Wood, 30, was found her dead in her home on Tam-O-Shanter Lane just south of Niles in the early hours of Feb. 20, 1987. Her throat had been slashed and she had been hit over the head with a frying pan.

It looked like Wood had also been sexually assaulted, according to court documents filed in Gilham’s case. A DNA sample was collected from her body and put in a nationwide database, but as the decades passed, it never yielded a match.

An undated photo of Roxanne Wood courtesy family.

While police reports from the time of the murder that there was no forced entry to the home, the court document filed in Gilham’s case said a back door was “forcibly entered.” Some things were lying on the floor near it and Wood, her husband said, always kept things tidy. Her husband was sure the door was how the killer had gotten in or out because it couldn’t be secured.

In February 2021, the court document says, “information from a credible and reliable source” pointed investigators toward Gilham — though the brief document does not say what that information was or indicate how the source knew it.

Gilham, 67, of South Bend, Indiana, had been in the region when Wood was killed, detectives soon found. At the time, he was on parole for burglary and criminal deviate conduct convictions out of Indiana. He had been released from prison only six months before Wood was murdered.

In June 2021, Michigan State Police investigators gathered a cigarette butt that Gilham had thrown away. They sent it for DNA testing and it was a match.

Detectives interviewed Gilham in late July 2021. He said he didn’t go to Michigan except for work while on parole. He said he didn’t have any friends or girlfriends in Niles and didn’t know where Tam-O-Shanter Lane was. Detectives showed him photos of Roxanne Wood and he said repeatedly he didn’t know her.

According to the court document, when they told him that she had been attacked, he “began to breath(e) rapidly and his hands shook as he was holding them up.” He asked for a lawyer, which brought the interview to an end.

Wood’s husband told detectives that he didn’t now Gilham.

Gilham was arrested at his home in South Bend last week and quickly extradited to Michigan to face charges. At arraignment, his bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety. He is expected back in court March 2 for a hearing.

MSP said Gilham may have been responsible for other crimes. Anyone with information about him or Wood’s murder is asked to call the MSP Niles Post at 269.683.4411.