ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Both candidates for governor were out campaigning the Saturday before Election Day in Michigan.

Tudor Dixon made a stop in Zeeland today as she tried to gain more support. The Republican candidate for governor said she was feeling confident about the upcoming election. Her supporters echoed that same sentiment during the rally today.

Dixon said her priorities are getting kids back on track in school and investing in the police. Though polling throughout the race has shown her behind, Dixon believes that will turn around on Tuesday.

“We feel like those silent Republicans are really out there, you heard me talking about that today when we stop and people come up and they whisper, ‘I’m voting for you,’ and I believe that those folks will come out to the polls and we’ll be successful on Tuesday,” said Dixon.

She said if she loses to Gov. Whitmer, she will continue to stay involved to build up the Republican party in the state of Michigan.

The rain didn’t stop Whitmer from also campaigning today. She was out in Lansing with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and others.

Whitmer called Dixon an “election denier” and “conspiracy theorist,” while highlighting the progress she says she has made in office.

“We have made record investment in education, helping get our kids back on track. We’ve announced incredible job creation in semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, life sciences and autos. We’re fixing the damn roads and the evidence is everywhere you drive in Michigan because we’re getting it done because that’s a fundamental when we talk about people’s lives,” Whitmer said. “The ability to participate in an election is very much on this ballot too.”

The most recent EPIC-MRA poll shows Whitmer ahead with an 11-point lead.