GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tudor Dixon has announced that she is considering a run for chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

While she hasn’t officially announced a bid, the former gubernatorial candidate tweeted a statement on Saturday evening saying that she was considering running after “a number of people” reached out, encouraging her to run.

“We must have a unified party that focuses on winning votes and elections,” wrote Dixon.

She said she would be announcing plans in the coming days.

If she runs, Dixon would join the ranks of former Detroit police chief and disqualified governor candidate James Craig and former candidate for attorney general Matt DePerno, who are both reportedly running, according to the Detroit News.

Earlier this week, the Michigan GOP released a memo blaming Dixon for the party’s struggles during the midterms. Dixon then pointed the finger the current Michigan GOP leadership.

In a tweet, Dixon said “it’s an issue of leadership — Ron Weiser, Meshawn Maddock, and Paul Cordes all refuse to take ownership for their own failures.”

The vote to decide the chair of the party is at the Michigan GOP convention next February.