Crews search for a man who was swept of the North Pier in St. Joseph on July 8, 2021. (Courtesy WNDU)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a man who was swept off a St. Joseph pier into Lake Michigan was found Saturday.

He had been swept off the pier around 10 a.m. Thursday, the St. Joseph Public Safety Dept. said in a release. The 80-year-old had been fishing on the pier, family members told police.

Divers found his body around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities have identified him as Sammuel Sohn.