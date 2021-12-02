Dive teams search Red Cedar River Thursday for missing GVSU student

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dive teams from around the state are back on Michigan State University’s campus, combing the Red Cedar River for a missing Grand Valley State University student.

Brendan Santo, 18, went missing on Oct. 29 and was last seen at MSU.

The Rochester Hills native was visiting for MSU’s football game against the University of Michigan. Investigators continue looping back to the Red Cedar River as a particular place of interest.

Investigators including the Oakland County Sherriff’s Office have spent days searching the river. They’ve also talked with experts about its flow and water level.

On Wednesday, people prepared the area to make for an easier, larger search by removing wood and debris from the river. Dive teams will split up in groups Thursday to thoroughly examine different sections of the river.

Investigators say they hope they find something that will lead them toward bringing Santo home.

“Since the start of our search operation, both professional search operation and volunteer search operation, we have not found anything of interest or anything of Brendan’s property at all,” Chris Rozman, MSU Police Department Inspector said.

Rozman says authorities are grateful for the help they have received in the search through professional resources, local, state, federal and volunteers.



“It’s been overwhelming, it really shows that we’re doing everything we can to bring Brendan home,” Rozman said.

Authorities say they have no reason to suspect foul play was involved in his disappearance. Anyone with information leading to Santo is encouraged to leave a tip with MSU police by calling 844.99.MSUPD or tips@police.msu.edu.