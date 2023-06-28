GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is an easy way to sum up the 751-word amendment to Michigan’s 1949 Vehicle Code that goes into effect Friday.

“Now, you can’t hold your phone for any reason whatsoever,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant DuWayne Robinson.

Thursday at midnight, Michigan becomes the 26th state to ban the having a cell phone in your hand while you’re on the road. It will be illegal to talk, send or read a text with the phone in your hand while you’re driving.

The amendment strengthens the current section of the motor vehicle current law that prohibits texting while driving, even if the vehicle isn’t in motion.

“You could still receive a citation for answering your phone at a stop light or being caught in a traffic jam. There are very few exceptions,” said Robinson.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2021 saw a 12% jump in fatal crashes, involving at least one distracted driver. That translates to over 3,500 deaths.

Robinson said enforcement won’t be difficult because violations are easy to spot.

“Head down. Phone right up to their face. Just a number of ways we can detect that they’re distracted,” said Robinson.

If you do get caught, fines range from $100 along with community service for a first offense to $250 each time you’re caught after that. Fines are higher for commercial drivers.

There are some exceptions. If you come across an accident, medical emergency or crime you can use the phone.

While the goal is education, don’t expect a grace period from law enforcement.

“We’ll use our discretion as always,” said Robinson. “If a ticket is warranted, that’s what we’ll do.”