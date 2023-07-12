LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details that come across on police scanner traffic often end up on Facebook pages run by hobbyist listeners. But much of the time, that information is either incorrect, incomplete or unconfirmed.

There is a fine line between posting useful updates and sharing misinformation.

“A lot of information gets retransmitted through Facebook and other social media platforms,” Francis D’Huyvetter, deputy director for Eaton County Central Dispatch told WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing. “We have had situations where the information has not been 100% correct, sometimes people put their own spin on things.”

Dispatchers receive a lot of early information from callers, but it’s information that can be incorrect in the heat of the moment during an emergency call.

“We are only as accurate as what the caller gives us,” D’Huyvetter said.

For people like Loretta Stanaway, who has been a dedicated scanner listener since 2008, deciding what to post on social media is a tedious process.

“I post things that I consider to be significant,” Stanaway said. “I post them carefully so that I don’t interfere with criminal investigations.”

She said she generally doesn’t publish addresses or specific names and is always cautious.

“There are some people out there who will post things the minute they hear it,” Stanaway said. “There have been times when people have posted things that just were not correct and then it fed on itself and became viral, and you’ve got a lot of angst and hurt feelings.”

Law enforcement told WLNS that published misinformation can interfere with the investigation. Last week, the Lansing Police Department posted on social media asking people to stop sharing that missing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith had been found when she had not.

“Understand what you’re hearing and if you don’t understand what you’re hearing, don’t make it public,” D’Huyvetter said.

Stanaway added that “there is a lot of stress and chaos with these calls, and you have to wait for it to essentially shake out to what’s accurate.”