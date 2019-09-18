Dispatchers: Buggy leaving school collides with car; 3 killed

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are dead in a crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy near the Barry-Eaton county border.

It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Vermontville Highway and Bradley Road in Eaton County’s Chester Township, northwest of Charlotte.

Dispatchers for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office say the people in the buggy were heading home from school when the crash happened.

A fourth person also injured in the crash was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Authorities have closed Vermontville Highway between Ainger and Bradley roads. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

