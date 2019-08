DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash north of Fremont Sunday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on S. Stone Road south of W. 32nd Road in Dayton Township.

Newaygo County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which hit a tree.

Dispatchers did not have information on the severity of the victims’ injuries.

The road was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene.