Dispatch: 1 airlifted in Newaygo Co. crash

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dispatchers say one person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Newaygo County.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on W 80th Street and S. Warner Avenue in Sheridan Township.

Newaygo County dispatchers say one person received serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital via Aero Med.

Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont and Newaygo fire officials, Life EMS and Aero Med responded to the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available, including how many vehicles were involved.