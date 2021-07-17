Disgraced ex-prosecutor gets probation, loses law license

Michigan

by: Associated Press

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A former prosecutor has been placed on probation and must give up his law license.

Brian Kolodziej had a romantic relationship with a woman while handling her sexual assault case in Isabella County. The woman says Kolodziej was a predator who used his position as an assistant attorney general to manipulate her.

Judge Sara Spencer-Noggle says she wanted to give him a jail sentence but it would have been outside the sentencing guidelines.

News of the relationship upset the conviction of Ian Elliott, a former Central Michigan University student. He was allowed to reopen his case and plead no contest to a misdemeanor.

