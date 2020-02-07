Disaster loans available to W MI businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster loans to businesses in several West Michigan counties that were negatively affected by heavy rainfall last year.

Businesses in these West Michigan counties are eligible to apply: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, branch, Calhoun, Cass, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, Oceana, St. Joseph and Van Buren. Several other counties across the state are also included.

Loans of up to $2 million will be available with interest rates of 4% for qualifying small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits.

To get information or apply, go online to the SBA’s website, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or call 800.659.2955.

Applications are due Sept. 30.