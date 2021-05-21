Dingell undergoes emergency surgery for perforated ulcer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan has undergone emergency surgery for a perforated ulcer.

Spokeswoman Mackenzie Smith says Dingell’s surgery took place Friday at George Washington University Hospital.

She said the procedure was successful and Dingell will remain hospitalized for several days as she recovers. The perforated ulcer was the latest health challenge for Dingell. She underwent jaw surgery earlier this year.

Although the cause of the perforated ulcer wasn’t given, Smith noted Dingell used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs after that surgery to manage her pain and discomfort instead of opioids. Smith said Dingell wanted that known as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs can be harmful.