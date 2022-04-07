LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An off-duty DeWitt police officer that followed a Black teenager that was delivering newspapers has been charged by the Michigan attorney general.

The officer faces felony charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said in a Thursday release.

On Jan. 14, 2021, officer Chad Vorce twice drew his firearm while off duty and outside of his jurisdiction.

Vorce was recorded saying, “I thought it was him because he fits the same description, black hoodie. … Fricken Black guy.”

A MSP trooper can be heard on a recording repeat what Vorce said.

”He told the kid right to his face, ‘When I see a Black guy, you know I think you’re doing stuff like this,’” said the trooper.

Vorce then threatened to shoot the teen, a witness said, after the teen put his car in reverse.

“He just tried to ram me!” Vorce said on the 911 call. “He’s trying to ram me! I’m going to go shots fired if he does it again!”