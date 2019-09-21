Detroit Youth Choir gets $1M gift after big TV finish

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
detroit youth choir america's got talent

The Detroit Youth Choir performs on “America’s Got Talent.” (Sept. 18, 2019)

DETROIT (AP) — Businesses and foundations are giving $1 million to reward the Detroit Youth Choir for its second-place finish on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

The money will create an endowment. As the money grows, it will be used to provide youth programs, including vocal training and life skills. The endowment will be managed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Wendy Lewis Jackson of the Kresge Foundation says the choir “brought our entire region together to support Detroit’s kids.” The endowment was announced Friday during an outdoor homecoming for the choir in downtown Detroit.

Choir members range in age from 8 to 18. The choir is part of the Detroit Youth Concert Choir & Performing Arts Company.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 