CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say.

Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday.

Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a 35-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times, a 10-year-old boy was found tied up in a closet with trauma to his head, and a 5-year-old girl also was injured.

Bassett says the woman is in critical but stable condition, her daughter is in stable condition, and the boy is in critical condition. A 54-year-old man described as the assailant is stable.