Detroit proposes $15 per hour minimum wage for city workers

(AP) — The minimum wage could increase to $15 per hour for about 270 Detroit municipal employees under a plan expected to be presented in the coming weeks to the City Council.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Councilwoman Latisha Johnson told reporters Wednesday that pending approval by the Council the workers’ pay would go up starting July 1.

Detroit has about 9,000 municipal workers on its payroll.

The bump up for the 270 employees currently making less than $15 per hour would cost the city about $1.3 million annually. Duggan said some of those jobs are play leaders at city recreation centers, civilian traffic controllers and lifeguards.