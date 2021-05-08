Detroit police chief Craig to discuss future after 8 years

FILE – In this April 16, 2020 file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig addresses the media during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s daily press briefing on the coronavirus in Detroit. Craig plans to talk to reporters Monday, May 10, 2021 amid speculation that he will retire after eight years and consider a turn to politics. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit police chief plans to talk to reporters Monday amid speculation that he will retire after eight years and consider a turn to politics.

James Craig told The Detroit News that he will hold a news conference. As for his future, Craig says, “I want to continue to serve.”

The 64-year-old Detroit native has been chief since 2013. He returned home after a long police career in Los Angeles and short stints as chief in Cincinnati and Portland, Maine.

Craig has a high public profile, regularly speaking to the news media and rarely avoiding questions about police incidents, even unflattering ones.

Republicans hope Craig decides to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in 2022.