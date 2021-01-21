Detroit official tapped for role in Biden administration

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — A member of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s team has been appointed to the administration of President Joe Biden.

Duggan’s office says Arthur Jemison took the oath of office Wednesday as principal deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Community Planning & Development at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Office of Community Planning & Development oversees more than $8 billion in federal block grant funding to cities and states for community development projects and disaster response.

Tuesday was Jemison’s last day as group executive for Housing, Planning and Development in Detroit.