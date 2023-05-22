GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother from Detroit has been charged in the death of her 4-year-old son more than a year after his passing.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Chavon Boone was arrested Friday after turning herself in to police, confessing that she was responsible for her son’s death. Boone told police that she was alone with her son on April 10, 2022, when she gave him narcotics that caused him to go into cardiac arrest and die.

Investigators said the child’s father was sleeping in another room when he awoke to screams coming from another room. He found Boone in an upstairs bedroom giving their unresponsive son chest compressions. They called 911 and the 4-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner found fentanyl in the boy’s system, but at the time it was not known how he got it into his system. The news release did not clarify whether Boone knew the narcotics contained fentanyl or not.

Boone was arraigned Sunday on multiple charges, including felony murder, first-degree child abuse and delivery of a narcotic causing death.

“There was an unexpected turn of events that brought us to these charges. Everyone deserves not to be forgotten. This child is no longer a cold case statistic. We will bring justice to Anthony and his family,” Worthy said in a statement.

Boone is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on May 31 and a preliminary examination on June 7.