Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Detroit man cleared after nearly 30 years in prison

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic-gavel-courtroom-052716_1520532466078.jpg

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been cleared of assault and attempted murder after nearly 30 years in prison.

A judge on Monday dismissed the 1991 conviction of Gerry Thomas, who was accused of attacking a woman in a car in 1987. Thomas was identified by the victim two years later, but police had no other witnesses or physical evidence.

Jane Pucher is with the Innocence Project at Cardozo law school in New York. She says Thomas wouldn’t have been arrested if Detroit police “had conducted a true investigation.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 