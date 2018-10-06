Detroit freeway could be renamed for Queen of Soul Franklin

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this March 26, 1973 file photo, soul singer Aretha Franklin appears at a news conference. (AP Photo, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Part of a Detroit freeway would be named for legendary Motown singer Aretha Franklin under a legislative proposal.

Detroit Democratic Rep. Fred Durhal III wants to dub a portion of M-10 for the Queen of Soul. The stretch would be from 8 Mile to Interstate 94.

Franklin died in August at age 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The road is now known by various names such as Lodge Freeway for a former Detroit mayor. Durhal says the section is near Franklin's father's church.

The measure has 80 co-sponsors and could be heard before the legislature adjourns its two-year session late this year.

The Detroit City Council acted last year to name a downtown street for Franklin and recently approved memorializing her in a city park.