Detroit expects return to classrooms by end of January

DETROIT (AP) — Students in Detroit’s public schools could return to their classrooms in about two weeks.

The district says in-person classes are expected to resume by Jan. 24 or Jan. 31 at the latest.

The district switched all schools to virtual learning last week due to increasing COVID 19 cases and the city’s poor vaccination rate, and about 2,000 laptops were given out by schools in Detroit. The district says most students have a learning device at home that was provided last year or this year.

About 58% of the district’s 50,000 students attended class virtually last Thursday. On Friday, attendance rose slightly to 61%.