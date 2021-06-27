Detroit area residents clean up after flooding hits region

Trash is shown on a street in Grosse Point Farms, Mich., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Residents in the Detroit area were cleaning up Sunday after flooding in the area overloaded sewer systems, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands. (AP Photo/Ed White)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit area residents are cleaning up after flooding in the area knocked out power for thousands and damaged homes.

Bags of trash lined streets in suburban Grosse Pointe Farms on Sunday as garbage trucks made special rounds to help pick up debris.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office declared a state of emergency for Detroit and surrounding Wayne County on Saturday after daylong rain flooded freeways and streets.

DTE Energy says nearly 22,000 customers remain without power Sunday. Indiana Michigan Power says crews were also restoring power for thousands in Michigan and Indiana following storms.