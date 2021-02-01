Detroit-area prosecutor dismissing 1,700 virus tickets

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area prosecutor is dismissing more than 1,700 tickets that were issued for violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions.

The cases were filed before the Michigan Supreme Court in October said Whitmer’s emergency orders were made under a law that was unconstitutional.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says more than 1,600 cases were misdemeanors filed in Detroit. They were still pending when Kym Worthy made the announcement.

Anyone who paid fines in suburban courts should be able to pursue a refund.